VIVID LITE provides pharmacists access to affordable state-of-the-art automated pill counting product

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider and a developer of digitally simplified products, today announces the launch of a new automated pill counter product - VIVID LITE. The new VIVID LITE is built on a Company-patented counting algorithm that utilizes photo optical object recognition technology to count pills for pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and packaging applications. Additional features and benefits of VIVID LITE include the ability to count virtually every type of available pill including translucent pills, assistance with identification of incorrect pills, large counting tray and dispensing tubes, and Wifi/Ethernet/USB capabilities in a space-saving model. The VIVID LITE provides superior counting accuracy, and will be produced in the Company's Bohemia, NY U.S. manufacturing facility.

The Company has also re-launched a rebranded version of its original VIVID pill counter as the VIVID ONE. The VIVID ONE has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art super-fast counting engine, ability to integrate with most popular pharmacy management systems, ability to count virtually every type of pill, and also incorporates the Company's proprietary VIVID PLUS cloud-based software, which will be free to the customer for the first year, and then available at an annual subscription. Among many of the benefits of VIVID PLUS are access to the Medispan® drug database, free automatic software updates, reporting and analytics, and tracking and tracing under GS1 standards for the new regulatory requirements for improved patient safety.

Mr. Karl Nowosielski, President of the Company's Torbal Division, stated, "I am so excited with the launch of this new VIVID product. The VIVID Lite allows independent pharmacists who up until now could not afford automated pill counting, to upgrade from their manual and mechanical counting methods to a state-of-the-art high-quality pill counter at a price they can afford, which saves them labor costs and space, as well as money from inaccurate counting. I am also excited to say that the updates and improvements that we have made over the last twelve months have closed the gap between us and the more expensive competition, and we are confident that we can become an industry leader in this space and have a superior pill counter line available."

Helena Santos, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Industries, stated, "When the Torbal business was acquired, one of the most exciting aspects was Mr. Nowosielski's vision for an optical pill counter. I am delighted that our investment in product development is bearing fruit with the launch of our second product in this fast-growing line of VIVID products. The VIVID ONE now incorporates one of the fastest counting engines available in the market at a fraction of the cost and closes the performance gap between us and the higher cost competition, plus many other improvements that have been incorporated into the rebranded VIVID ONE with standard features - all based on feedback from our customers. Scientific Industries is gaining positive momentum transitioning into a leading digitally simplified pharmacy and bioprocessing company focused on improving operating efficiencies and workflows for its customers."

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under its DOTS platform which features its Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System, Flow Cells, combined with state-of-the-art analytics. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With the DOTS platform, SBI offers a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocessing sensors and actuators as well as the innovative DOTS software, for sensor control and data monitoring. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

