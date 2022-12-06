Fubo Sports Network,the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform,has launched on Amazon+Freevee. The increase in distribution makes the channel available on more than 155 million devices across multiple streaming platforms.

Fans can now stream Fubo Sports Network’s live sports, award-winning original programming and partner content on Amazon Freevee, the streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.

Fubo Sports Network, which closed September 2022 with its highest viewership to date, an increase of 121% year-over-year, continues to broaden its distribution. The network is now available across streaming platforms including LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and XUMO with even more fresh content across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels.

In addition to growing its distribution channels, Fubo Sports Network recently expanded its original programming with the addition of two new series, Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick and The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton, and new seasons of returning favorites, No Chill with Gilbert Arenas and Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch. Fans can also stream live soccer, MMA, documentaries and more on the free-to-consumer TV network.

“With the launch of Fubo Sports Network on Amazon Freevee, we’re bringing our athlete-driven programming and original series to more eyeballs than ever before,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “There is a growing appetite for the voice of the athlete and our goal is to connect with fans wherever they choose to consume content. Platforms like Freevee allow us to do just that at no extra cost for our audiences. We’re delighted to join Freevee’s impressive lineup of premium channels.”

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on more than 155 million devices, Fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming featuring athletes including Gilbert Arenas, Orlando Scandrick, R.J. Hampton, Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh and partner content from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Stadium, USA TODAY, Flex Fight, World Poker Tour and BeIN Sports Xtra, among others.

Stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, XUMO and anywhere podcasts are found. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. To watch even more original programming, follow Fubo Sports Network on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

