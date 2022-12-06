Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6th at 1:40p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and a live webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Moelis & Company website at www.moelis.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days on the same website following the conference.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter %40Moelis.

