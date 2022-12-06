Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Vanna Krantz will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET / 7:55 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.grindr.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 11 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

