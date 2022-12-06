Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced it will be presenting virtually at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Investors who wish to watch the presentation or schedule a one-on-one meeting may visit the event+page to register.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its recent merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $475 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit ladenburg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and the company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. All statements, other than statements of fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, that our unrestricted cash, anticipated revenues and profits will be sufficient to sustain operations for the next 12 months; that the expected total revenue, gross profit margins, operating expenses, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, adjusted EBITDA, plasma revenues and pharma revenues for 2022 meet our expectations; that the company will continue to post year-over-year operating improvements; that the company’s growth prospects in plasma, pharma, and other prepaid business materialize; and that the company will continue to be affected by COVID-19-related labor shortages and Mexican nationals not being able to donate plasma while visiting the U.S. on a tourist visa. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the inability to continue our current growth rate in future periods; that a downturn in the economy, including as a result of COVID-19 and variants, as well as further government stimulus measures, could reduce our customer base and demand for our products and services, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, profitability and cash flows; operating in a highly regulated environment; failure by us or business partners to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in the laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards affecting our business; that a data security breach could expose us to liability and protracted and costly litigation; and other risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

