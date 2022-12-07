DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech ( TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, is scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Aris Kekedjian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company in a session scheduled at 10:30am ET and will also host a number of 1-on-1 meetings with investors.



A webcast of the presentation will be made available at the link below, and will be available for three months:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1585425&tp_key=607d242f55

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com .

