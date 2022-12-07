Presentation on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, at 3:00 PM ET

BOULDER, CO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. ( AUUD) ( AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 3:00 PM ET. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman will be giving the presentation.



Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman, stated, “We are excited with the significant progress we have achieved especially as we transition to a revenue generating company. We look forward to reviewing our most recent updates and discussing additional upcoming catalysts.”

Event: Auddia Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com/. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Auddia on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

[email protected]

(646) 823-8656

www.pcgadvisory.com