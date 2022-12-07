The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce the full list of 12 winners recognized for their leadership and innovation within the regulated, online U.S. gambling industry. The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

In lieu of a traditional awards event, Gambling.com Group is hosting American Gambling Awardswinners, judges and other invited partners at an exclusive VIP dinner on December 1 in New York at Carbone. The intimate celebration will serve as a culmination of the program and will commemorate a year of remarkable industry success.

Each winner received the American Gambling Awards’ exclusive Golden Eagle trophy – the icon of achievement in the regulated American market for online gambling – engraved with their details. Produced by Society Awards -- the firm that produces the Emmys®, American Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards -- the Golden Eagle trophy is an 11-inch, gold-plated, cast-pewter statuette of an American Bald Eagle, proudly resting in front of a pile of casino chips. The 2022 American Gambling Awards featured more than 40 finalists, with the nominations evaluated by one of the most distinguished panels of expert+judges the industry has seen.

The 2022 American Gambling Awards winners are:

Online Sportsbook of the Year : FanDuel Group

: FanDuel Group Online Casino of the Year : BetMGM

: BetMGM Fantasy Sports Site of the Year : Underdog Fantasy

: Underdog Fantasy Gaming Product of the Year : Lightning Roulette U.S. from Evolution

: Lightning Roulette U.S. from Evolution Online Betting Product of the Year : Simplebet

: Simplebet Platform Provider of the Year : Kambi

: Kambi Data Service Provider of the Year : Sportradar

: Sportradar Payment Service Provider of the Year : Sightline Payments

: Sightline Payments Responsible Gaming Award : “Have a Game Plan” campaign from the American Gaming Association

: “Have a Game Plan” campaign from the American Gaming Association Dealmaker of the Year : Deutsche Bank for Caesars Entertainment’s acquisition of William Hill and asset sale to 888 Holdings

: Deutsche Bank for Caesars Entertainment’s acquisition of William Hill and asset sale to 888 Holdings Policymaker of the Year : Sen. Joseph Addabbo, Jr. (NY)

: Sen. Joseph Addabbo, Jr. (NY) Regulator of the Year: Louis Rogacki, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “The American Gambling Awards is our gift to the growing industry in America. We are for the development of a responsibly regulated, competitive, modern online gambling market that serves the interests of the American consumer. It is our hope that the American Gambling Awards will bring positive attention to the leaders making this a reality.”

A full list of American Gambling Awards winners, finalists and judges can be found at: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

