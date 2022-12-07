DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Power of Community” drove the Avantax Wealth Management® National Conference 2022 in Atlanta, where the firm hosted 1,100 independent Financial Professionals, Wealth Management Assistants, Home Office staff, and Educational Partners.

Avantax President Todd Mackay welcomed attendees, in a discussion about the power of the Avantax Community attributes – sharing a common vision, spirit of collaboration, and a commitment to engagement – that are driving Avantax success, including some results never before achieved by the organization.

“It was a great privilege for me to stand before so many Avantax Community members and share with them that Avantax is stronger now than ever in our history,” Mackay said. “Because of the way our Financial Professionals, Wealth Management Assistants, Home Office staff, and Educational Partners engage with and support each other, we’re experiencing success unlike we’ve seen in the 30-year history of our organization.”

Mackay provided a number of examples of Avantax Community’s success, including:

Year-to-date net asset flows of $810 million, the highest since at least 2015

Operational and processing efficiencies leading to the lowest NIGO (not in good order) rates in Avantax history

Avantax processing times for items in good order is less than one day

A record level of tax-focused Financial Professionals joining Avantax from our competitors

Avantax Financial Professional sentiment, as measured in semi-annual surveys, has risen 30 percentage points over the last two years.



Mackay added: “In addition to our shared vision of profoundly impacting the way Americans plan and invest, Avantax and its Financial Professionals bring a unique, differentiated value proposition to their clients and the industry overall. The immense amount of collaboration I witnessed during our National Conference is the true power of the Avantax Community and it evidences our unique family culture.”

In addition to presentations from Avantax leadership about current and future plans for technology, client services and investment solutions, attendees heard about a new coaching program driven by elite, highly successful Avantax advisors designed to help growth-minded firms get to the next level. Additionally, a revamped, national “Growth through Community” Program of regional meetings was unveiled with the goal of connecting members of the Avantax Community who seek both business and professional growth.

Attendees gathered during dozens of breakout sessions and roundtables, interacted with more than 150 representatives from many of Avantax’s Educational Partners and sponsors at their booths across the exhibit floor, and had an hour-long, dynamic Q&A session with the Avantax senior leadership team at the “Talk with the Top” breakfast.

The conference’s first day was wrapped up by Chris Walters, CEO of Avantax’s parent company, Blucora, Inc., which recently announced it plans to rebrand to Avantax in the first quarter of 2023, in connection with Blucora’s agreement to sell TaxAct, its tax software business, announced Nov. 1, 2022. Walters reiterated the company’s focus on Financial Professionals who are the core of the Avantax Community.

“We are excited to become a pure-play wealth management business going forward and being focused on supporting our Financial Professionals in the best possible way, including accelerated investments in areas such as client service, technology and marketing,” Walters said. “Avantax has made tremendous progress the last two years thanks in large part to the outstanding commitment and client work being done by our Financial Professionals. We’re excited about Avantax’s trajectory and strategic direction, which is being validated by the growing number of Financial Professionals wanting to join the Avantax Community.”

About Avantax Wealth Management®

Avantax Wealth Management® provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals, CPA firms, and their clients. Avantax Wealth Management offers its services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer. Avantax Wealth Management works with a nationwide network of financial professionals that operate as independent contractors. Avantax Wealth Management provides these financial professionals with an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable them to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services to their clients. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $73 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

