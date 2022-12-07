LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced its participation in the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place December 2-6 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company’s therapies and technologies will be featured in seven scientific posters aimed at engaging clinical collaborators and deepening understanding for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.

“LivaNova continues to advance neuromodulation and epilepsy clinical research worldwide in an effort to make an impact and improve the quality of life for epilepsy patients,” said Bryan Olin, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Development for Neuromodulation at LivaNova.

The scientific poster presentations feature the work of LivaNova employees and/or independent investigators. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to view these poster presentations and pose questions to presenters at the conference.

“Microburst VNS in Patients with Refractory Focal Onset Epilepsy.” Presented by Pegah Afra, M.D., on Saturday, December 3 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

"Microburst Vagus Nerve Stimulation: Safety and Efficacy Outcomes." Presented by Cornelia Drees, M.D., on Saturday, December 3 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

"A Global Survey of Practice Habits for the Management of Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy." Presented by Riëm El Tahry, M.D., Ph.D., on Sunday, December 4 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

"Emergency Department (ED) Visits and Hospitalizations Following Neurostimulation for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE)." Presented by Vanessa Danielson, MSc and Vice President of Global Health Economics, Market Access and Reimbursement at LivaNova, on Sunday, December 4 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

"Depression-Related Healthcare Utilization and Costs Following Neurostimulation for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE)." Presented by Reginald Lassagne, MSc and Senior Director of Reimbursement and Real-World Evidence at LivaNova, on Monday, December 5 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

"One-year Seizure-Freedom in Patients Treated with Adjunctive VNS Therapy in Japan." Presented by Maxine Dibué, M.S., Ph.D., Director of Neuromodulation Medical Affairs at LivaNova, on Monday, December 5 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

"Vagus Nerve Stimulation in the Elderly and in Late-Onset Epilepsy." Presented by PD Dr. med Friedhelm C. Schmitt on Monday, December 5th from 12-2 p.m. Central.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events and the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

