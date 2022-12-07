For longtime fans and those looking for their new dairy-free favorite, Dream™ Organic “Whole” Ricemilk and Dream™ Organic 2% Fat Ricemilk are hitting grocery shelves across the nation with a+refreshed+look. Both varieties of the versatile plant-based ricemilk are deliciously drinkable, refreshing with a hint of sweetness, and have a very similar texture and mouthfeel to dairy milk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005408/en/

“The Dream brand was a pioneer that brought incredible growth to the plant-based movement in the 1990s,” said Mike Buick, senior vice president and general manager, SunOpta. “It was time to accelerate innovation with new products in the category, for which this trailblazer was originally known, and reinvigorate and reposition the brand for today’s consumer.”

The new and improved Dream Organic Ricemilk is packed with five key nutrients in dairy–calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12 and riboflavin. Both varieties are certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. They’re also lactose- and dairy-free, as well as certified gluten-free, making them suitable for those with dietary restrictions. Both varieties are neutral in taste so they’re wonderful for baking, cooking, smoothies and drinking by the glass or in coffee. Whether you’re adding it to a mug of hot coffee or enjoying it with a batch of warm cookies, it’s the perfect addition to add to any winter treat.

​“Dream Ricemilk is a good option for people following a plant-based diet who miss the taste and texture of dairy milk, especially for those living with food allergies,” said Sally Kuzemchak, Registered Dietitian. “It also offers some of the same key nutrients in dairy like calcium and vitamin D. Since it is rich in simple carbohydrates, it also tends to be easy on the digestive system.”

Dream™ Organic 2% Fat Ricemilk has 5g of fat per serving and Dream Organic Whole Ricemilk has 8g of fat per serving. They both come in 32-fluid-ounce, shelf-stable containers, which make them convenient to stock up on in either a refrigerator or a pantry for go-to recipes or pairing with meals, and have an MSRP of $4.29.

Striving to care for the planet and its people is a core pillar of the Dream™ brand, which offers a variety of plant-based milks that have a lower environmental impact1 than dairy. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the values and goals of the brand owner, SunOpta, which specializes in the pursuit of planet-friendly sourcing, processing, and production of organic plant-based food and beverages.

SunOpta’s re-released Dream™ Organic Ricemilk is now available nationwide at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, New Seasons Market, New Leaf Community Markets, ShopRite, Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

1 Among other sources, see Poore, J., & Nemecek, T. (2018). Reducing food’s environmental impacts through producers and consumers. Science, 360(6392), 987-992.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, and LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005408/en/