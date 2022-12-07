Celularity, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogenic cell therapies and biomaterial products, shared today that Chairperson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D. addressed the Future Investment Initiative 6th Edition in Riyadh conference sponsored by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) at the plenary session: The Science and Technology for Extending Healthy Human Lifespan.

Participation in FII is reflective of the Company’s focus on global expansion and the importance of Saudi Arabia to the company’s strategy. Dr. Hariri delivered a presentation titled “The Preservation of Human Performance” that addressed the cellular and molecular hallmarks of aging and age-related stem cell exhaustion. The Company is leveraging its proprietary platform to develop potential cellular therapy options for the treatment of cancer, immune and infectious diseases. In addition, the Company is actively developing acellular therapeutics for musculoskeletal disease and human performance, and to maintain high performance mobility and aesthetics.

“The FII conference was an invaluable opportunity to interact with leaders behind the Saudi Vision 2030 program and its giga-projects, including NEOM, the Red Sea Project and AMAALA, Diriyah, Qiddiya, and Roshn as well as in Riyadh and Jeddah,” said Dr. Hariri. “Celularity’s focus on developing placental-derived allogenic cell therapies and biomaterial products using our proprietary technology platform offers a meaningful opportunity to support the health and wellness of more people in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We appreciated the opportunity to meet representatives of many prominent local and regional companies, including Tamer Group, Sanabil Investments, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and NEOM, and look forward to building these relationships and exploring opportunities to be part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for healthcare innovation and development.”

Established in 2017 by the PIF, Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, the FII conference began as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program of economic and social reform. The FII conference is global, inclusive, and built on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and on turning ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas, including healthcare.

“The proliferation and differentiation of tissue-resident stem cells drives the ongoing process of renovation and renewal,” said Dr. Hariri, such that “a reduction in the number of available stem cells or accumulated genomic defects can impair that regenerative process.” This effect, according to Dr. Hariri, is evident in age-related conditions such as frailty and age-related muscle loss or sarcopenia.

Celularity is actively investigating advanced cellular therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune and infectious diseases. Insights from this research could inform other areas, such as preserving human performance and maintaining high-performance mobility, cognitive ability, immunity, and youthful aesthetics. Dr. Hariri, who was joined by Celularity Director and member of the FII Institute’s independent Board of Directors, Peter Diamandis, MD, discussed Celularity’s clinical-stage programs utilizing natural killer (NK) cells and mesenchymal stem cell-like adherent stromal cells, which are part of the company’s proprietary technology platform built on the unique biology of the post-partum placenta – a source of cells and biomaterials.

Scientists at Celularity and elsewhere have established that senescent cells play a causative role in aging and age-related disease, including cardiovascular, Type 2 diabetes, malignancies, sarcopenia, and neurodegenerative diseases. So-called senotherapeutics kill senescent – or aging – cells selectively. Dr. Hariri discussed the concept of senotherapies that could harness the innate ability of NK cells to kill senescent cells. Celularity believes this approach could have potential to improve both healthspan—the period of life spent free from the chronic diseases and disabilities of aging—and lifespan, or longevity.

Dr. Hariri also presented data to the plenary session on how stem cell quantity and quality declines with age and discussed the Company’s ongoing investigation of the immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory action of mesenchymal stem cell-like placenta-derived adherent stromal cells, which may have therapeutic relevance in age-related conditions like sarcopenia, frailty, and Type 2 diabetes. Celularity scientists have shown that stem cells from the placenta demonstrate immune-privilege and do not require donor-recipient matching, and exhibit greater stemness, or the capability for self-renewal and differentiation, than stem cells from adult donors.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR-T cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

To learn more, visit www.celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding Celularity’s ability to address cancer and degenerative diseases and fulfill its mission; timing of data readouts across its pipeline and support for clinical rationale of placental-derived cell therapy; its ability to resolve FDA questions and commence the CYCART-19 clinical trial, including the timing thereof; its pre-paid advance agreement with Yorkville and any share conversions or cash repayments thereunder, as well as access to additional funding; and generating proceeds from sales under its ATM program; among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with Celularity’s current liquidity, as well as developments relating to Celularity’s competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2022, as amended on July 15, 2022, and other filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent downturn in the U.S. capital markets and inflation. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005725/en/

