MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a new series of screw-terminal aluminum electrolytic capacitors that allow designers to pack more energy storage into less space. Available in 11 case sizes ranging from 35 mm by 60 mm to 90 mm by 220 mm, the Vishay BCcomponents 202 PML-ST series offers high capacitance / voltage (CV) values in smaller case sizes than previous-generation solutions while providing increased ripple current to 49.6 A, lower ESR down to 2 mΩ, and a long useful life of 10 000 h at +85 °C.



Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case insulated with a blue sleeve and pressure relief in their sealing disc, the electrolytic capacitors released today provide high CV combinations from 56 000 µF at 200 V to 15 000 µF at 450 V. For example, a CV rating of 2200 µF / 400 V — previously available in the 65 mm by 105 mm case size — is now available in the smaller 50 mm by 105 mm case size. For CV ratings with a similar case size to previous-generation solutions, the capacitors offer improved ripple current and ESR. For example, a CV rating of 4700 µF / 400 V offers 12 % higher ripple current and 16 % lower ESR.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the RoHS-compliant devices are ideally suited for filtering, buffering, and energy storage in pulsed power applications with a required lifetime of 10 to 15 years. Typical end products include industrial motor drives; rail traction for trains and subways; welding equipment, HVAC, and UPS; wind turbines and solar power inverters; and medical X-ray equipment.

Device Specification Table:

Series 202 PML-ST Case size (D x L in mm) 35 x 60 to 90 x 220 Capacitance range 330 µF to 56 000 µF Tolerance ± 20 % Rated voltage 200 V to 450 V Category temperature range -40 °C to +85 °C Useful life at +85 °C 10 000 h Ripple current at 100 Hz and +85 °C 2.69 A to 49.6 A Typ. ESR at 100 Hz 2 mΩ to 221 mΩ Max. ESR at 100 Hz 4 mΩ to 332 mΩ Max. impedance at 10 kHz 4 mΩ to 218 mΩ Sectional specification IEC 60384-4 / EN 130300 Climatic category IEC 60068 40 / 085 / 56



Samples are available from catalog houses in small quantities. Production quantities of the 202 PML-ST series capacitors are available now, with lead times of 18 to 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28467 (202 PML-ST)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720304044370

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

[email protected]

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

[email protected]