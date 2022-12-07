KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that the company has been awarded APEC Enterprise Award by SME Association of Malaysia during its Platinum Business Awards 2022, a recognition for Greenpro's contribution to the SMEs and entrepreneurs by providing financing solutions and alternative fundraising methods.

The Platinum Business awards 2022 theme "Resilience, Globalisation, Digitalisation" is rightly apt, considering the Covid-19 pandemic has proven that "business as usual" can no longer sustain the changing landscape of business today.

Green-X, the world first Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange was launched back in September 2022 to help the small and medium entrepreneurs to gain access to alternative regulated fundraising platforms, evolve financial products and promote greater financial inclusivity. Its core product, Security Token Offering (STO) aims to help the underserved businesses in digitalize, securitize and tokenize their illiquid assets and eventually raise fund for business development.

Due to the world's trend moving towards ESG and decarbonization, we are expecting a large number of international issuers to list on our Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange.

The National Secretary General of SME Association of Malaysia, Mr Chin Chee Seong said, "We believe our strategic partnership with GreenPro and the Green-X, Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange will be an effective booster to provide new finance and alternative regulated fundraising methods that benefit our members."

Greenpro CEO, Dr. CK Lee said, "We are proud to accept this award as our contribution has been recognized by the SME Association of Malaysia in actively participating to help the SME members. We strongly confident that GreenPro can actively contribute to the companies especially in ASEAN region to gain access to alternative regulated fundraising channels and go public to the world largest capital market."

About SME Association of Malaysia

SME Association of Malaysia (formerly SMI Association of Malaysia) was established on 13th July 1995 with the objectives of promoting, providing supports, services and solutions towards the best interest of small and medium industries, enterprises and businesses in Malaysia. Since the inception, the Association has been organizing numerous mega and international conferences, seminars, award, exhibition and localized projects to educate, elevate and expose its members as well as small and medium industries, enterprises and businesses in Malaysia.

The Association is also actively engaged in dialogs with the various ministries of Malaysian Government to reflect and provide feedback on the needs and improvement required for a stronger and more professional small and medium industries, enterprises and businesses, whom represents 99.2% of the Malaysian economic establishment.

For further information regarding the Association, please visit https://smemalaysia.org/

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

GRNQ has 7,867,188 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,831,677 shares

