Trendsetting UK-based iconic fashion house, Boohoo Group (LON: BOO), has marked its foray into the Indian market with Myntra. Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP) and Nasty Gal will offer over 1500 on-trend and fresh styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear, as a part of the much anticipated launch.

Right in time to kick off the party season, the association will witness Boohoo and Nasty Gal cater to fashion-forward Indian consumers for the first time, following the brand's acquisition by the Boohoo Group. DP offers versatile, feminine, and elegant fashion for every woman, while Nasty Gal offers trendy, distinct, and edgy looks with inspiration from vintage as well as runway trends. boohoo focuses on striking yet easy styles for everyday fashion consumers to confidently own their narrative.

Ahead of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason Sale, the collection from the Boohoo Group will consist of looks inspired by global trends like funky animal prints, classy florals, subtle shimmer, and dramatic glitter, across segments like dresses, tops, bottoms, and sweatshirts, among others. DP and boohoo also have a strong offering across footwear that include heels, casual shoes, platform heels and espadrilles among others. Catering to fashion forward women across ages, the brands offer products at attractive prices across boohoo, DP and Nasty Gal.

As a seasoned leader in fashion, boohoo’s vision is to empower a global social generation to look and feel confident everyday, across occasions. boohoo supplies fashion to more than 100 countries, including major markets like the USA, UK, France, and Australia. Targeted towards free-thinking women, Nasty Gal’s collection primarily consists of bold and eclectic pieces catering to customers from over 60 countries since 2006, while DP continues to be a legacy brand, best known for their fun, feminine and versatile line. The brands have successfully established themselves as some of the most desirable and on-trend brands across the globe.

The three distinct brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra, to enable shoppers to easily browse and discover their favorites across the brand catalogs. The brands will also indulge in compelling marketing activities that include influencer activation and visibility across Myntra’s path breaking social commerce initiative, M-Live.

On their India foray through Myntra, John Lyttle, CEO, Boohoo Group, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Myntra as our strategic partner in India. The Indian market represents a fantastic opportunity for the Boohoo Group and Myntra’s digital first approach makes this a great strategic partnership.”

Speaking on partnering with the Boohoo Group, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are ecstatic to bring the Boohoo Group to India and be their partner of choice as they foray into this geography. At the back of our unmatched reach and cutting edge tech interventions, Myntra continues to be at the forefront of enabling access to sought after global brands for consumers and drive the vision of leading brands to effectively reach fashion-forward Indian consumers. Boohoo, DP and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region and we are excited to aid them in this journey.”

About the boohoo Group

Leading the fashion e-commerce market and founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-oriented customers. For over ten years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. In early 2017, the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brand's design, source, market, and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. This investment proposition has helped the group grow from a single brand into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion e-commerce market for 16 to 30-year-olds around the world. The boohoo group has continued to further strengthen its multi-brand platform, in 2019, the group acquired online womenswear retailer Miss Pap and UK brands Karen Millen and Coast. Today the boohoo group sells to over 8 million ever-growing customers globally.

