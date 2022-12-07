Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action and complex litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of investors who purchased Holicity Inc. stock prior to its merger with Astra Space Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTR).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or neglected to conduct adequate due diligence before recommending that stockholders approve Holicity’s merger with Astra.

Astra is a company that aims to provide cheap, mass-produced rockets capable of daily launches by 2025. The company became the first publicly-traded space-launch company on July 1, 2021 when it merged with Holicity, a special purpose acquisition company. That merger was announced on February 2, 2021. At the time, investors were told that Astra’s launch systems would be able to “launch from anywhere in the world in 24 hours,” and would be the “most affordable launch systems for small payloads.” An amended quarterly report filed October 22, 2021 represented that Astra’s “rocket requires a launch site with little more than a concrete pad and only six Astra employees on-site, . . . and [Astra’s] production system is designed to scale efficiently to hundreds of launches per year. [Astra’s] rocket’s payload capacity is tailored for the needs of modern LEO satellite constellations.”

Recent reports suggest that these and other similar statements were false and misleading. The reports indicate that Astra does not have the capability to scale as represented to investors and that sufficient market demand for its business model may be lacking.

