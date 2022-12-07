The 19(a) distribution notices for three Nuveen closed-end funds are now available. These informational notice provides further details on the sources of the funds’ regular monthly distribution and follows the most recent monthly distribution announcement. The full text of this notice is available below or on the Nuveen website via Distribution+Source+Estimates.

Important Information Regarding Distributions

November 30, 2022: THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. If you would like to receive this notice and other shareholder information electronically, please visit www.investordelivery.com if you receive distributions and statements from your financial professional or brokerage account. An electronic copy of this notice is also posted under distribution notices at www.nuveen.com%2Fcef.

This notice providesshareholders with information regarding fund distributions, as required by current securities laws. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Managed Distribution Policy.

The following table provides estimates of the Funds’ distribution sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the month-end prior to the latest distribution. The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year. For all funds, it is estimated that the funds have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distributions may be (and is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Funds’ investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. More details about the Fund’s distributions and the basis for these estimates are available onwww.nuveen.com%2Fcef.

Data as of 10/31/2022 Current Month Fiscal YTD Estimated Sources of Distribution Estimated Sources of Distribution Estimated Percentages of

Distribution 1 Per Share LT ST Return

of Per Share LT ST Return

of LT ST Return

of Distribution NII Gains Gains Capital Distribution NII Gains Gains Capital NII Gains Gains Capital NDMO (FYE 10/31) .0765 0.0417 0.0000 0.0000 0.0348 0.9180 0.5004 0.0000 0.0000 0.4176 54.5% 0.0% 0.0% 45.5% JRI (FYE 12/31) .0965 0.0610 0.0000 0.0000 0.0355 0.9650 0.6102 0.0000 0.0000 0.3548 63.2% 0.0% 0.0% 36.8% NPCT (FYE 12/31) .1030 0.0592 0.0000 0.0000 0.0438 1.0300 0.5915 0.0000 0.0000 0.4385 57.4% 0.0% 0.0% 42.6% 1 Net investment income (NII) and capital gain amounts are as of the stated month-end date above.

The following table provides information regarding distributions and total return performance over various time periods. This information is intended to help you better understand whether returns for the specified time periods were sufficient to meet distributions.

Data as of 10/31/2022 Annualized Cumulative Inception Date Monthly

Distribution Fiscal

YTD

Distribution NAV 5-Year

Return on NAV2 Fiscal YTD

Distribution Rate

on NAV1 Fiscal YTD

Return on NAV Fiscal YTD

Distribution Rate

on NAV1 NDMO (FYE 10/31) Aug-2020 .0765 .9180 10.35 -10.31% 8.87% -28.77% 8.87% JRI (FYE 12/31) Apr-2012 .0965 .9650 13.19 -0.58% 8.78% -19.32% 7.32% NPCT (FYE 12/31) Apr-2021 .1030 1.0300 11.66 -24.88% 10.60% -36.33% 8.83% 1 As a percentage of 10/31/2022 NAV. 2 NPCT and NDMO 5 year return figure reflects the annualized since inception return on NAV.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 56 CEFs as of 30 Sep 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 3o Sep 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

