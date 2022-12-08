IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation ( OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, today announced the appointment of Louis E. Silverman as an independent member of its board of directors, effective immediately.



“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Lou as a member of our Board,” said Andy Arno, Chair of Oncocyte’s Board of Directors. “Lou’s 25+-year track record of success as CEO in health care IT and health care services companies will assuredly be accretive to the Company’s strategic goals. We are confident that Lou’s expertise in health care innovation and execution, together with his experienced leadership skills will be of tremendous and immediate benefit to the company."

Currently, Mr. Silverman is Chairman and CEO of Hicuity Health (formerly Advanced ICU Care), the nation’s largest provider of 24 x 7 high acuity telemedicine services, including remote in-patient telemetry monitoring, post-acute remote patient monitoring services, virtual nursing, virtual tele-sitter, in-home monitoring, and telemedicine shared services. Mr. Silverman serves as a board member at a venture backed health care-oriented fin-tech company and a hospital system based in the Northeast. Mr. Silverman earned his BA in American Studies (cum laude) from Amherst College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to be joining the Oncocyte Board of Directors," said Mr. Silverman. "I look forward to working with the Board and the management team and to supporting the Company’s ongoing efforts to successfully execute on its strategic goals and create long-term shareholder value.”

