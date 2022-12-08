HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of W. Allen Tate to Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jake G. Woodall to Vice President of Midstream and Kristen Ecklund to Vice President of Human Resources.



Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to promote Allen, Jake and Kristen to their new positions. All have extensive industry experience and have created a lot of value for W&T as key leaders in the marketing, midstream and human resources areas of our business, which have become increasingly important facets of our operations. We are welcoming to our senior leadership team three well-respected leaders and wish them the best in their new positions. We look forward to their future contributions to our success as we continue to grow W&T into a leading Gulf of Mexico operator.”

W. Allen Tate joined W&T in 2006 as Vice President, Marketing and Midstream. Mr. Tate has over 46 years of industry experience; immediately prior to joining W&T, he was Director of Producer Services for Noble Energy Marketing, Inc. Prior to joining Noble, he was Business Development Director for Southern Union, Director of Business Development and Supply for CMS Field Services, and Director of Marketing for CMS Energy. Prior to that, Mr. Tate held various management positions in Marketing, Marketing Operations, Business Development and Supply and Gas Measurement with Duke Energy, PanEnergy, Panhandle Eastern Corporation and Hytech Energy. Mr. Tate has a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Jake G. Woodall joined W&T in 2008 as Director, Market Development. Mr. Woodall has over 43 years of marketing and midstream experience. Prior to joining W&T, he was the General Manager of ProLiance Energy’s wholesale natural gas marketing. Prior to that, Mr. Woodall was General Manager of Panhandle Eastern PipeLine/Trunkline Gas where he led interstate natural gas marketing and gas supply efforts. Earlier in his career, Mr. Woodall spent 14 years in Anadarko Petroleum’s marketing department in various positions of increasing responsibility. Mr. Woodall has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration majoring in Marketing from Georgia Southwestern State University and earned his MBA from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Kristen Ecklund joined W&T in 2021 as the Director of Human Resources. Ms. Ecklund has over 20 years of Human Resources experience. Prior to W&T, Ms. Ecklund served as Director of Human Resources at Bruin E&P Operating, LLC from in 2017 to 2021 and served in a business consulting role in the HR department at Lyondell Industries from 2015 to 2017. She also was Manager, Human Resources at Memorial Resource Development Company from 2012 to 2015. Earlier in her career, Ms. Ecklund worked at Human Resources advisory firms, consulting small to medium sized companies in payroll, benefits, employee relations and organizational development. Ms. Ecklund holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia Southern University. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (“SHRM”) and has earned both the PHR and SHRM-CP designations.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had working interests in 47 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres, including approximately 457,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 165,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.