Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, babies and children, today released its inaugural sustainability report which outlines Pediatrix’s approach and business practices related to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. The report is a milestone in the company’s commitment to transparently providing ESG information to its key stakeholders.

“In today’s environment, it is no longer appropriate to measure companies by growth and profitability alone,” said Mark Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group and ESG Executive Oversight Committee member. “Discerning investors, boards of directors and executive leaders also look at companies based on their environmental conscience, social commitment and corporate governance best practices. Pediatrix Medical Group is proud to adhere to its strong environmental, social and governance policies, ensuring that we foster mutually beneficial and healthy relationships with patients, associates and shareholders alike.”

“We are dedicated to be a leading provider of services for women, babies and children,” said Bethany Forss, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and ESG Committee Co-chair. “We are proud to apply that same level of care and standard of excellence to our associates and communities. As part of our commitment toward a sustainable future, we have integrated ESG principles into our operations and aligned them with our overarching business strategy to create a positive environmental and social impact.”

"Our governance structure underscores our commitment to compliance with applicable local, federal and state laws, rules and regulations," said Dana Dreher-Rodwell, Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and ESG Committee Co-chair. "Our ESG program is designed to allow us to conduct business in compliance with ethical standards and integrity and demonstrates our commitment to our stakeholders."

To view the report, please visit www.pediatrix.com%2Fsustainability.

About Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MD, Financial) is the nation’s leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties, as well as a newly expanded area of pediatric primary and urgent care clinics. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through more than 4,800 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 37 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix+blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com%2Finvestors.

Certain statements and information in this press release and the sustainability report referenced herein may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, initiatives, projections, goals, commitments, expectations and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the Company’s name change; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the impact of surprise billing legislation and its implementation; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the Company’s transition to a third-party revenue cycle management provider; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; the impacts of ESG programs on the Company’s business; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005273/en/