HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) ( IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 6,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin
Chief Financial Officer
IES Holdings, Inc.
(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Ross Collins
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
[email protected]

