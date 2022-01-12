Garde Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1301 5TH AVENUE SEATTLE, WA 98101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $768.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(15.58%), VUG(13.65%), and VGK(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Garde Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Garde Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 216,762 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 12/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $69.24 per share and a market cap of $10.31Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

Garde Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 99,957 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 12/01/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $146.24 per share and a market cap of $103.87Bil. The stock has returned 8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 109,552 shares of ARCA:IWS for a total holding of 110,812. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 12/01/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $111.6 per share and a market cap of $13.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 117,903 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 119,910. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 12/01/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $97.91 per share and a market cap of $7.24Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 213,079 shares of ARCA:OEF for a total holding of 213,975. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.79.

On 12/01/2022, iShares S&P 100 ETF traded for a price of $182.62 per share and a market cap of $7.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

