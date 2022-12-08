HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. ( SIRC, Financial), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced the appointment of seasoned financial executive Martin “Marty” McDermut as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. Prior to joining SIRC, McDermut was CFO of Resonant Inc., a Nasdaq-listed provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions for the mobile device industry, before being acquired by Murata Manufacturing. Prior to Resonant, McDermut served as Vice President and CFO of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, a publicly traded semiconductor company, which was acquired by MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. In addition, he previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO of Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation, a publicly traded semiconductor company, which was acquired by Microsemi Corporation. He also previously served as CFO for other publicly traded companies including Iris International Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. He is a member of the board of directors of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. and he also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Sansum Clinic and on the Board of Trustees of CSUCI Foundation. McDermut holds a BA in Economics from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

“On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to welcome Marty to the position of Chief Financial Officer,” said George B. Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. "I have had the privilege of working with Marty at Resonant – where he served as Chief Financial Officer – and believe his experience in growing technology companies, SEC reporting as well as his invaluable experience with mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental for us here at SIRC. I firmly believe that Marty will prove invaluable as a member of the SIRC executive team as we begin our journey as a fully reporting company and plans for a 2023 Nasdaq uplisting.”

McDermut added: “It is an honor to join SIRC at such a critical point in its growth trajectory. I am eager to transform and improve our controls, reporting and finance functions to better position SIRC for growth and to deliver upon its obligations as a fully reporting company. As we work towards achieving a Nasdaq listing, building up our finance capabilities is paramount. I look forward to working closely with George and the broader team in the quarters ahead as we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. ( SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing systems and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation and legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us