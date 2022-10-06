VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) that significantly increases the contained lithium resources for the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) project located in the Esmerelda lithium district northwest of Tonopah, Nevada. This MRE was completed as part of the process of compiling the maiden preliminary economic assessment on TLC (“PEA”) and will be incorporated into the Mine Plan within the PEA scheduled to be completed and announced shortly.



Highlights : (see Table 1 New TLC MRE & Table 2 Original TLC MRE, below)

Measured + Indicated Resource LCE increases 64% from original April 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate

Measured Resource - 4.2 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) (860 Mt @ 924 ppm Li)

Indicated Resource – 4.63 Mt LCE (1192 Mt @ 727 ppm Li)

Measured + Indicated Resource – 8.83 Mt LCE (2052 Mt @ 809 ppm Li)

Inferred Resource – 1.86 Mt LCE (486 Mt @ 713 ppm Li)

Base Case cut-off of 500 ppm Li employed – up from 400 ppm Li in the original resource due to anticipated increased processing cost inflation between 2020 and 2022.

Infill RC and Diamond drilling validates size and scale of existing measured core resource, expands the core resource and defines areas of high-grade shallow mineralization.

Using a 1200 ppm Li cut-off: Measured + Indicated mineral resource contains 1.60 Mt LCE comprising 214 Mt averaging 1,402 ppm Li, which should positively impact project economics.

RC exploration drilling highlights deeper lithium mineralization to the west and northwest of the core Measured resource and thinner, lower grade sections to east and south next to the sub-basin edge.



Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium states, “We are very pleased with the results of our 2022 drill programs culminating in a much larger mineral resource at TLC which underlines our position as one of the largest lithium projects in North America. In addition, the higher-grade shallow lithium mineralization identified in our core Measured resource area provides focus for early production that should have a positive impact on the economic potential of TLC. This will be reflected in a robust maiden PEA, which we are in the process of completing in conjunction with DRA Global, and should help fast-track the Project’s move through feasibility.

Of equal importance, the mineral resource block model and extensive new drilling has increased our geological understanding of the complexity, geometry, depth and location of the TLC mineralized claystone and has confirmed to us that American Lithium holds the most prospective ground for the location of shallow lithium-rich claystone in the TLC sub-basin.”



Table 1 – New TLC Mineral Resource Estimate – updated November 29, 2022

Cutoff Volume Tonnes Li Million Tonnes (Mt) Li (ppm) (Mm^3) (Mt) (ppm) Li Li2CO3 LiOH*H2O Measured 500 506 860 924 0.79 4.2 4.78 1000 203 345 1255 0.43 2.29 2.60 1200 104 177 1401 0.25 1.33 1.51 Indicated 500 701 1192 727 0.87 4.63 5.26 1000 80 136 1148 0.16 0.85 0.97 1200 22 37 1328 0.05 0.27 0.30 Measured +Indicated 500 1207 2052 809 1.66 8.83 10.04 1000 283 481 1227 0.59 3.14 3.57 1200 126 214 1402 0.30 1.60 1.81 Inferred 500 286 486 713 0.35 1.86 2.12 1000 31 53 1151 0.06 0.32 0.36 1200 8 14 1315 0.02 0.11 0.12

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a lithium carbonate price of US20,000 US$/tonne and mining cost of US$3.00 per tonne, a lithium recovery of 90%, fixed density of 1.70 g/cm3 (1.43 tons/yd3)

Conversions: 1 metric tonne = 1.102 short tons, metric m3 = 1.308 yd3, Li2CO3:Li ratio = 5.32, LiOH.H2O:Li ratio =6.05

Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding.

The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Joan Kester, PG and Derek Loveday, P. Geo. Of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.





Table 2 – Original TLC Mineral Resource Estimate – April 15, 2020

Cutoff Volume Tonnes Li Million Tonnes (Mt) Li (ppm) (Mm3) (Mt) (ppm) Li Li 2 CO 3 LiOH*H2O Measured 400 400 680 932 0.63 3.35 3.81 1000 169 287 1256 0.36 1.92 2.18 Indicated 400 251 427 898 0.38 2.02 2.30 1000 95 162 1256 0.20 1.06 1.21 Measured + Indicated 400 651 1107 912 1.01 5.37 6.11 1000 264 449 1247 0.56 2.98 3.39 Inferred 400 213 362 912 0.33 1.76 2.00 1000 84 143 1228 0.18 0.96 1.09

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a lithium carbonate price of US10,000 US$/tonne and mining cost of US$2.00 per tonne, a lithium recovery of 80%, fixed density of 1.70 g/cm3 (1.43 tons/yd3)

Conversions: 1 metric tonne = 1.102 short tons, metric m3 = 1.308 yd3, Li2CO3:Li ratio = 5.32, LiOH.H2O:Li ratio =6.05

Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding.

The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.



Mineral Resource Estimation Calculation Methodology

The geologic model used for reporting of lithium resources was developed using Hexagon Mining’s geological modelling and mine planning software, MinePlan version 16.0.4. The geologic model from which lithium resources are reported is a 3D block model developed using the Nevada State Plane Central Zone NAD83 coordinate system and U.S. customary units. Block size is 50ft-X, 50ft-Y and 20ft-Z. Modeling method and approach is similar to that described in the prior Technical Report (Loveday, 2020) but with a re-interpretation of geologic controls on mineralization using the additional exploration data and increased model size covering the expanded mineral claim boundary. A significant new addition to the resource is the recognition of an additional lithium clay resource below a tuffaceous marker horizon.

A base case lithium resource cut-off grade has been calculated based on the economics of a medium size (100 Mtpa) run-of-mine (ROM) surface mining operation that does not require blasting. Processing of the mineralized material would be onsite extracting lithium from claystone using an acid digestion method. Resources are reported from within an economic pit shell at 45-degree constant slope using Hexagon mining Pseudoflow algorithm. Maximum pit depth is limited to 1,000 feet (304.8 m) below surface. No underground mining is considered.

The following mining, processing, royalty, and recovery costs, in US$, were used to derive a base case cut-off grade to produce a lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) equivalent product:

Mining costs US$3/tonne;

Processing costs US$49/tonne;

Royalties US$1/tonne;

General and administration US$1/tonne; and Processing recovery 90%.

Revenue from a lithium carbonate product is estimated to be US$20,000/tonne for the cutoff grade calculation. Using the above inputs and Li 2 CO 3 :Li ratio of 5.32, a base case cut-off grade for lithium is estimated to be 500 ppm, rounded from 501 ppm. The base case cut-off grade of 500 ppm lithium is greater than the prior (Loveday, 2020) Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 400 ppm lithium, mostly due to an increase in assumed processing costs when compared to the prior MRE.

The updated base case MRE represents an increase of 64 percent Li 2 CO 3 equivalent tonnes in the Measured plus Indicated category (500 ppm Li cutoff) when compared to the prior MRE (400 ppm Li cutoff). Inferred Li 2 CO 3 equivalent tonnes have increased by 6 percent when compared to the prior MRE for the base case.

Resource Estimate Parameters:

Resource Update Effective Date – October 6, 2022: 29,757’ (9070 m) additional drilling from 53 drill holes (2020 to 2022) The new total of 39,062’ (11,906 m) from 82 drill holes (2019 to 2022) 8 Sonic holes – 2020 to 2022 35 RC holes – 2021 to 2022 10 Core holes – 2022 20 Core holes (2022) awaiting assays and not yet used in model





Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Data Verification

Diamond drilling was conducted by First Drilling of Montrose, Colorado using large diameter, PQ-size drilling entirely vertical holes. Drill core samples are nominally 5-foot (1.53 m) length and are cut longitudinally, and one half is cut a second time longitudinally with a diamond saw with one-quarter of the core placed in sealed bags and shipped to analytical laboratories.

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was conducted by Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc., of Fallon, Nevada with 5.5-inch diameter face centred bit on vertical drill holes. Sampling was conducted using a riffle splitter or a cyclone splitter depending on the moisture content of the sampled material. Sampling was conducted over 5-foot (1.52m) intervals with individual samples placed in sealed bags and transported to the respective analytical labs.

Samples were shipped to either American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada or Paragon analytical laboratories in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation, processing and ICP-MS multi-element analysis. Pulps and rejects are returned and retained by the Company. AAL and Paragon are ISO/IEC 17025 certified assay laboratories. The QA/QC program includes a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, internal laboratory QA/QC standard operating procedures, and cross check analyses at other accredited laboratories. Downhole lengths (depths) for vertical drill holes are considered accurate true depth intersections for the essentially flat-lying, to gently dipping TLC host stratigraphy.

Mineral Resource Estimate Preparation

The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Joan Kester, PG and Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.

Qualified Persons

Ms. Joan Kester, PG and Mr. Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have prepared or supervised the preparation of, or have reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to the Mineral Resource estimates contained in this release, and will be preparing the NI-43-101 Technical Report for filing on SEDAR within 45 days.

Mr. Ted O’Connor, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the development of large-scale lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada, as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development-stage projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support. Pre-feasibility work has now commenced at Falchani.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com for project update videos and related background information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

“Simon Clarke”

CEO & Director

Tel: 604 428 6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

