West Life™, the plant-based brand formerly known as Westsoy, is championing soy protein as a source of fuel and positive change with a new brand name and a new line of 16g Protein Smoothie Blends at retailers across the nation. Get ready to ditch the powder–these blends are packed with 16 grams of complete, delicious protein from soy and nine essential amino acids in versatile Chocolate and Unsweetened Plain flavors.

“WestSoy has been America’s leading brand of shelf-stable soymilk for over three decades, offering consumers a wide variety of lactose-free products. We developed our new line of smoothie blends with complete protein and nine essential amino acids based on a consumer insight that smoothies are one of the top uses of plant-based milk,” said Mike Buick, senior vice president and general manager, SunOpta. “While the name has changed, the same enthusiasm for plant-based innovation that pioneered the creation of the brand 35 years ago is still at the center of its products and mission.”

West+Life+16g+Protein+Smoothie+Blends are dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified gluten-free. The new blends have an MSRP of $5.69 and come in 32-fluid ounce, shelf-stable containers, which makes them easy to stock up on in a pantry or refrigerator for on-the-go energy. They can be enjoyed as a smooth, tasty base for daily smoothies, by the glass, or even over cereal and oats.

“It’s really important to be mindful about getting the right nutrition when picking plant-based products for your diet, and it can definitely be tricky to know where to start,” said Sally Kuzemchak, Registered Dietitian. “Luckily, studies have repeatedly shown that soy is a healthy and protein-packed alternative that’s good for your body, and as a bonus, it tastes great. As a registered dietitian, I love it and use it myself!”

Striving to care for the planet and its people is a core pillar of the West Life™ brand, which offers a variety of plant-based milks that have a lower environmental impact1 than dairy. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the values and goals of the brand owner, SunOpta, which specializes in the pursuit of planet-friendly sourcing, processing, and production of organic plant-based food and beverages.

SunOpta’s latest product, West Life™ 16g Protein Smoothie Blends, is now available nationwide at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, ShopRite, Walmart.com and Amazon.com for anyone looking to deliciously fuel their day.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West+Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, and LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Among other sources, see Poore, J., & Nemecek, T. (2018). Reducing food’s environmental impacts through producers and consumers. Science, 360(6392), 987-992.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005085/en/