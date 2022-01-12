Family Firm, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $313.00Mil. The top holdings were IWV(14.51%), BND(6.94%), and VEA(6.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Family Firm, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 73,422 shares in NYSE:AFL, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.85 during the quarter.

On 12/01/2022, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $71.91 per share and a market cap of $44.71Bil. The stock has returned 36.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Family Firm, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 34,669 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 12/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.81 per share and a market cap of $21.17Bil. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

Family Firm, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 17,108 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.34.

On 12/01/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.2 per share and a market cap of $84.20Bil. The stock has returned -12.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Family Firm, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWV by 5,439 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.05.

On 12/01/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $235.47 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned -9.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

The guru established a new position worth 9,642 shares in NYSE:GPN, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.34 during the quarter.

On 12/01/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $103.53 per share and a market cap of $27.99Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 470.59, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 40.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

