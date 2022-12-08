Two Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations for the following municipal closed-end funds:
|
Record Date
December 15, 2022
|
Ex-Dividend Date
December 14, 2022
|
Payable Date
December 30, 2022
Taxable Amount Per Share
|
Short Term
Long-Term
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Capital Gain
Capital Gain
|
NUO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
-
$0.0059
|
NXC
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
-
$0.0022
For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds or contact:
Financial Professionals:
800-752-8700
Investors:
800-257-8787
Media:
[email protected]
