Two Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations for the following municipal closed-end funds:

Record Date December 15, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date December 14, 2022 Payable Date December 30, 2022

Taxable Amount Per Share Short Term Long-Term Ticker Exchange Fund Name Capital Gain Capital Gain NUO NYSE Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund - $0.0059 NXC NYSE Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio - $0.0022

