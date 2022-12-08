Enhabit%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading home health and hospice provider, today announced the acquisition of Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc.’s home health agency located in Fort Meyers, Fla.

“We are excited to welcome the Southwest Florida Home Care employees to our Enhabit team,” Enhabit President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer says. “We look forward to continuing to support our new team members as we serve more patients in need of high-quality home health services.”

This acquisition increases Enhabit’s existing footprint in Florida, which now totals 22 home health locations. The Fort Meyers location will expand Enhabit’s ability to serve the communities of southwest Florida.

Enhabit is the fourth largest provider of Medicare-certified home health services and the 12th largest provider of Medicare-certified hospice services nationally.

Enhabit is the fourth largest provider of Medicare-certified home health services and the 12th largest provider of Medicare-certified hospice services nationally.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 250 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit %3Ci%3Eehab.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

