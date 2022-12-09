GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Aeluma, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective sensor technologies for advanced LiDAR solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Research Foundation for The State University of New York (RFSUNY) in support of the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics).

As part of an ongoing government-directed project (GDP), Aeluma will collaborate with AIM Photonics on the heterogeneous integration of compound semiconductor devices on silicon. The project builds on work first begun under AIM Photonics' base award. These efforts have focused on ways to provide seamless access to high-performance lasers and amplifiers in manufacturable photonics platforms through the heterogeneous integration of diverse materials.

The project involves growing the materials needed to form lasers and amplifiers directly on the silicon wafers used for photonics. Aeluma's approach has potential to eliminate the need for the costly and time-consuming steps associated with placing individual lasers on the wafer.

The major technical objective of the GDP is to develop direct-on-silicon quantum dot lasers and semiconductor optical amplifiers for maximum active device density, efficiency, reliability and process integration.

"Silicon photonics currently lacks monolithically integrated light sources or optical gain," said Aeluma's CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, PhD. "Direct growth of quantum dot lasers will drive advances in silicon scaling that will directly benefit both defense and commercial photonics systems in terms of size, weight, power and cost."

With its proprietary technology that combines high performance compound semiconductor nanomaterials with mass market silicon manufacturing, Aeluma is developing optoelectronic devices for sensors and communications applications. A primary company focus is infrared sensors for the automotive, industrial, and transportation sectors.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronic devices for sensing and communications applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture devices using high performance compound semiconductor materials on large diameter silicon wafers that are commonly used for mass market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and provide a path to cost-effective, large-scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for future LiDAR and other sensor applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Goleta, CA that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

