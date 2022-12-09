NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming December 2022 Investor Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following December 2022 virtual investor conferences.

Wolfe Research’s Consumer Growth Conference (Virtual)
Panel: Cannabis Capital & Product Panel
Monday, December 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET
To attend, register here or contact your Wolfe Research representative.

Cowen’s 5th Annual Cannabis Conference
Panel: Constructing a Concentrated Cannabis Lending Portfolio
Thursday, December 8th at 10:50 a.m. ET
To attend, please contact your Cowen representative.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
PH: (212) 896-1254

