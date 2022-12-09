CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation ( PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual meetings as well as participate in a restaurant-industry panel at the Wolfe Conference and present at the Sidoti Conference:
- Wolfe Research Global Consumer Growth Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2:20PM ET
- Bob and Steve will participate in an industry-focused panel discussion.
- Interested Wolfe clients who would like to listen to the live panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Global Consumer Growth Conference can access through their Wolfe representative.
- Sidoti Winter Small-Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:30AM ET
- Bob and Steve will present an update on The Company’s financial performance and strategic performance to date.
- Parties who would like to listen to the live presentation or a replay of the Sidoti Winter Small-Cap Conference can access the presentation through Potbelly’s Investor Relations website at http://www.potbelly.com under the Events and Presentations section.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
[email protected]