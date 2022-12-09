TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical Dermatology, Opthalmology & Medtech Conference.

The panel discussion is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10:00 am ET, and is open to those who are registered to attend the event. To schedule a meeting with Edesa during the conference, please contact your Cantor representative or the company directly at [email protected].

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in late stage clinical studies. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Dermatitis Clinical Program

EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) as a treatment for the symptoms of chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) - Phase 2b: Fully Enrolled.

EB01 exerts its anti-inflammatory activity through the inhibition of sPLA2 pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. EB01 has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials.

ARDS Clinical Program

EB05, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4) as a critical care therapy for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Phase 3: Enrolling

EB05 inhibits signaling through TLR4 - a key pattern recognition receptor involved in the activation of the innate immune system. Excessive TLR4 pathway activation can be pathological and has been linked to various inflammatory conditions, including viral-mediated acute lung injury.

EB05 has extensive preclinical and clinical experience, including evaluations in more than 600 hospitalized Covid-19 subjects. In an international Phase 2 study, a single dose of EB05 demonstrated compelling preliminary evidence of the drug's ability to reduce mortality in target patient populations. Among the results, critically ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients given EB05 plus standard of care treatment had an 84% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo plus standard of care at 28 days.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

