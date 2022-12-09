Horace Mann declares quarterly dividend

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (

NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221202005002r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005002/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles