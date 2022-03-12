EP Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 342 stocks valued at a total of $4.41Bil. The top holdings were VUG(13.38%), VTV(6.97%), and NEAR(6.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EP Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 204,684 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 2,757,195. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 12/03/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $233.17 per share and a market cap of $74.07Bil. The stock has returned -25.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a price-book ratio of 6.88.

The guru established a new position worth 1,837,751 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.56 during the quarter.

On 12/03/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.19 per share and a market cap of $22.54Bil. The stock has returned -11.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 424,738-share investment in NYSE:RTX. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.51 during the quarter.

On 12/03/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $101.01 per share and a market cap of $148.49Bil. The stock has returned 26.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 494,464-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.95 during the quarter.

On 12/03/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $105.05 per share and a market cap of $120.58Bil. The stock has returned -3.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 666,843 shares of BATS:NEAR for a total holding of 5,668,677. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.98.

On 12/03/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.21 per share and a market cap of $4.09Bil. The stock has returned -0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

