ROCKVILLE, Md. and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., ( MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research, and Curamys, a South Korean biotechnology company that develops cell & gene therapy using cell fusion technology to treat rare intractable diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL).



Under the terms of the agreement, Curamys obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.

Curamys is focused on developing treatments for genetic and degenerative diseases through its specialized cell fusion technology, based on the concept that apoptotic or dying cells can be regenerated by fusing them with healthy normal cells. Cell fusion technology can function as a form of gene therapy when the normal copies of genes existing in treatment cells are transferred to dying cells, resulting in the development of a treatments for genetic and rare intractable diseases at the cellular level.

“A recent report estimates that there are more than 10,000 distinct rare diseases affecting 400 million people around the world,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Many of these diseases, like ALS and DMD, have few or no treatments. We are honored to support Curamys’ efforts to develop its cell-fusion technology for novel cell-based treatments that provide hope and new options to patients and their families.”

“At Curamys, our goal is to use cell fusion-based technologies to transform the biomedical sciences by helping to identify genetic factors contributing to numerous rare diseases with unknown medical causes,” said Dr. Jung Joon Sung, CEO of Curamys. “MaxCyte’s Platform will enable us to advance this technology so we can expand our global reach and ultimately, help more patients living with rare diseases.”

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically-validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics. Curamys is MaxCyte’s 18th SPL overall, which generate pre-commercial milestone revenue and the vast majority of which include post-commercial revenue.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® technology, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Curamys

Curamys is a biotechnology company that develops cell & gene therapeutics intended to offer treatment for rare intractable diseases. The company's platform uses cell fusion technology – a novel approach that allows the healthiest and youngest cells to find apoptotic (diseased or dying) cells and fuse together so the apoptotic cells can heal. This technology can be combined with stem cell therapy to develop a therapeutic agent, and it can be used for finding the causes of intractable diseases at the cellular level enabling healthcare professionals to treat certain rare genetic diseases. Currently, Curamys is devoted to develop therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Lou Gehrig’s disease (i.e., amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and nonketotic hyperglycinemia. Learn more at curamys.com.

