SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced it will team with partners HTC , a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, and Magic Leap , an enterprise-grade AR technologies leader. The partnerships will showcase the power of real-time engagement and XR innovations across all sectors in Augmented Reality (AR) in education, industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), telehealth and more.



These collaborations will be showcased at this year’s Immerse Global Summit , set to take place from December 5 to 7 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida. The conference – which will also be held virtually this year – will see top industry leaders come together to discuss the challenges, trends, business drivers and use cases that are building the future of augmented reality and the metaverse.

In Miami, Agora will demo the offerings from their partnerships with HTC and Magic Leap. The Agora Interactive Live Streaming SDK, powered by the HTC VIVE sync, enables all users to collaborate and enjoy the same immersive experiences in a shared virtual reality environment on any device, with or without a headset. The Magic Leap 2 (ML2) headset, combined with Agora's RTE technology, will create an interactive space in the metaverse, illustrating the expanse of varied modalities that make for an inclusive and immersive experience.

"Agora is uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge technologies with HTC and Magic Leap," said Tony Zhao, Agora's CEO. "We're always looking for ways to empower our digital content and provide scalable developer-friendly interoperable platforms to enterprises using our easy-to-embed SDKs, especially in the metaverse. This partnership and seamless collaboration is the future of the interactive AR/VR space across all devices, platforms, and frameworks."

In addition to the new product demos, Metaverse expert Vanessa Mullin, Agora's Director of Metaverse - Social and Gaming, will moderate a panel discussion on the Future of Hardware and Headsets with leaders from HTC, Qualcomm, Lenovo, and Magic Leap on Monday, December 5 from 4:55 to 5:25 PM ET. The panel will take place in-person and be streamed virtually.

"The impact of the metaverse is immeasurable," said Mullin. "This partnership allows different technologies to collaborate and create a shared virtual space where many industries and sectors, from gaming to enterprise, education, and the future of work, can connect and evolve, becoming immersed at every scale without physical limits. The power of AR/VR/XR technologies is vast and is transforming the virtual world's future with Agora at its forefront."

To learn more about Agora's metaverse solutions and experience their demos, visit the team at the Immerse Global Summit at Booth #122. You can also get tickets and see the full schedule here .

