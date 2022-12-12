Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) announced today that Jag Reddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 7-8, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 AM ET on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and can be accessed live here: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_M_SBhXl6Q9O9t3_CLqmc4Q. MEC will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7 and 8, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Mayville Engineering Company

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a full suite of design, prototyping, tooling, production fabrication, coatings, assembly, and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Along with prototyping and engineering services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 20 facilities, across seven states to serve customers with short lead-times. For more information, please visit mecinc.com.

