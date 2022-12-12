Intel Corporation today announced it will hold an investor webinar at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2022. The event will cover Intel’s view on PC total addressable market (TAM) sizing and growth drivers, as well as Intel’s PC platform roadmap. Intel’s presenters will include Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, and Christoph Schell, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

A live webcast of the webinar will be publicly accessible on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and a webcast replay will be available on the site.

