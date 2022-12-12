WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) ( NASDAQ:MGAM ), the esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, college teams, players, streamers and platform development in India, today announced that its Indian operating subsidiary - MOGO Esports Private Ltd. - has signed the six winners of the MOGO National Championships to exclusive esports representation and tournament development contracts.

The MOGO National Championships comprised over 200 colleges and universities divided into 4 zones competing over the November 2021 to April 2022 season with the finals held at Lovely Professional University in the Punjab where the Mumbai University ‘Sharks' claimed the coveted Indian national championship prize. Under the terms of their contracts, Mumbai Sharks and MOGO team members Yash Sapra, Sumukh T, Ishan Shukla, Naman Ranawat, Tanish Patra and Gourav Singh receive monthly compensation and will henceforth be representing MOGO in various games at esports tournaments.

"Before the MOGO National Championship we announced that we would sign the winning athletes and we are proud to bring these winning athletes onto the MOGO team," said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of the Mobile Global Esports subsidiary MOGO Esports Private Limited. "We will be working with them and future MOGO athletes to help develop their esports careers and continue to grow the esports universe in India and beyond. We want to create more esports superstars in India and aspire towards taking India to the number one gaming nation position in the world. We were pleasantly overwhelmed by the response we got for the national championships and we will soon be publishing our upcoming collegiate tournaments information."

"We are thrilled that we have become the first university team to sign with MOGO," said Mumbai University's Yash Sapra. "We are very pleased with the support, but even more so the opportunity to work with the professionals at MOGO in developing our futures in esports not only as competitors but also on the business and tournament organizational fronts. We are thankful to the entire team of MOGO for the work they have been putting in and also the vision they have with regards to esports in India. This will motivate us to further hone our skills and perform better."

MOGO Esports Team and Tags L to R - Tanish Patra, Ishan Shukla, T. Sumukh, Yash Sapra, and Naman Ranawat. (Not pictured: Gourav Singh)

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is an esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram , Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

