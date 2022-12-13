ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the “Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced it has executed a contract with a leading independent Permian operator for use of ProPetro’s first electric-powered hydraulic fracturing fleet (“e-fleet”). Under the agreement, ProPetro will provide committed services for a three-year period following the delivery of the e-fleet.

The contracted equipment will be deployed primarily to support simul-frac operations and will initially utilize Tier IV DGB ("Dynamic Gas Blending") dual-fuel equipment, and transition to an e-fleet upon delivery, which is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With this agreement, we have entered the next phase of our fleet transition, and we are excited to help our customers substantially lower their completion costs and emissions. By transitioning our fleet to more electric-powered equipment while doing so through a capital-light and unique lease agreement with our equipment manufacturer, we are setting ProPetro on a path for enhanced competitiveness, lower operating costs, and therefore a more sustainable and durable earnings and cash flow profile, for the benefit of our stakeholders and shareholders alike. The agreement marks a major turning point for ProPetro and is another accomplishment in our defined long-term strategy to industrialize our business.”

Two Additional Electric Frac Fleet Orders Placed

The Company also announced it has executed orders for two additional electric frac fleets with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. This additional order brings a total of four electric frac fleets to ProPetro's hydraulic fracturing offering furthering the Company's fleet transition to next-generation equipment. These two orders announced today in addition to the two orders placed in August 2022 will be acquired under the long-term lease agreement previously announced.

Sledge commented, “As we have previously outlined, we are excited to equip our team with leading edge technologies for the job of the future. That said, we will continue to do so in a disciplined manner as we begin to pivot investment away from conventional diesel equipment and towards a more relevant natural gas burning offering. We will do this while remaining dedicated to a disciplined deployment of assets into the market where new electric fleets likely become replacement of legacy diesel burning fleets.”

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing completions services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

