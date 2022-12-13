AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings Inc . ( MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace delivering exponential growth in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, today announced the appointment of Kymber Lowe as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This exciting addition to Mondee’s leadership team comes after achieving 73% year-over-year organic net revenue growth in the third quarter of 2022 and is core to Mondee’s strategy of scaling the business globally as well as continuing to modernize and disrupt the travel market.



With two decades of senior experience, Ms. Lowe has led growth marketing, global brand and content initiatives, partnerships, lifecycle marketing, and operations. She has driven measurable brand awareness programs, partner leads and enablement, new customer growth, and customer engagement. Previously, Ms. Lowe held leadership roles at Microsoft, Amazon, Lifelock, and VISA.

As Mondee’s CMO, Ms. Lowe will help develop go-to-market programs for the company’s existing and emerging markets. She will be tasked with optimizing our go-to-market strategy, enhancing our world-class nextGen travel marketing team, and further developing our brand positioning for the rapidly emerging gig economy in travel. Additionally, Ms. Lowe will collaborate with suppliers on customer marketing and sales programs.

“We are excited to welcome Kymber to our team. Her extensive experience in leading marketing initiatives brings crucial expertise to Mondee’s leadership team. Her contribution will be invaluable as we further differentiate our leading tech platform and modern marketplace, which connects travel suppliers, gig economy workers, and closed group travelers by providing any travel content and experiences,” said Prasad Gundumogula, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of Mondee. “A well-thought go-to-market strategy and marketing implementation is extremely important to the launch of our next-gen platform. Kymber’s steady and innovative hand will also be helpful as we scale the business globally, enhance our content hub beyond flights and hotels as well as expand our distribution network and continue to modernize and disrupt the travel market,” continued Mr. Gundumogula.

"From modern platforms to a next-generation marketplace, Mondee is disrupting the travel industry. I am inspired by their culture of innovation and the bold vision to connect travel and leisure suppliers of all types to user groups, travel companies, corporate employee benefits, and travel start-ups. I am thrilled to join Prasad and the talented Mondee team and look forward to advancing the vision and brand to deliver curated, end-to-end experiences for global travelers,” said Ms. Lowe.





ABOUT MONDEE

Founded in 2011, Mondee is a travel tech company and modern travel marketplace, headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 17 offices in the USA and Canada, and core operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. Mondee is innovating the leisure and corporate travel markets through its expansive portfolio of disruptive platforms, which include TripPro and Trip Planet . Mondee’s platforms collectively process over 50 million daily searches and maintain a high transactional volume yearly. Its network of 50,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotel and vacation rentals, as well as its packaged solutions and ancillary offerings, service a global customer base. As of July 19, 2022, Mondee has been publicly trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker MOND. For more information, please visit: https://www.mondee.com .

