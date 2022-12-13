ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the appointments of Rodney Diekema as Chief Sales Officer for the Company’s QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) markets, and Eduardo J. Dominguez as Chief Sales Officer for ShiftPixy’s staffing initiatives.

“Rod has built national direct sales teams for decades, and his plan for rapid sales growth includes connecting with the many QSR operators who went quiet during COVID,” said ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Absher. “We had high interest from QSR operators nationally, before COVID forced most of them to lay low. These same operators are now coming back to life and looking for employees in a historically tight labor market.”

Mr. Diekema stated, “ShiftPixy was in front of many national multi-unit QSR operators pre-COVID, and we now get to circle back to those operators who are currently trying to rebound from the COVID disruption. Our large and rapidly growing national population of food service workers are ready to go to work and fill the many job openings in the industry.”

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Dominguez as CSO, Mr. Absher stated, “We were fortunate to have met Eddy amidst our staffing industry acquisition work and invited him to become part of our leadership team, allowing us to quickly benefit from his extensive industry expertise. We saw an opportunity to leverage Eddy’s industry knowledge and connections with numerous national staffing accounts in order to bring the benefits of ShiftPixy Staffing to the national marketplace.”

Mr. Dominguez remarked, “The ShiftPixy technology platform is a game changer for the staffing industry nationally. My national accounts team will be able to deliver one of the fastest fill rates and the best real time human capital business intelligence in the industry. We look forward to becoming a valuable partner to large national accounts, with initiatives that are designed to facilitate rapid organic growth by leveraging our technology to keep our clients’ benches full.”

Mr. Diekema has spent 30 years in the Outsourced Human Management Industry across sectors including Employee Leasing, PEO, ASO, and Staffing. His experience includes managing national sales teams in the Professional Employer Industry, as well as marketing, business development, and client service deliverables. Mr. Diekema previously served ShiftPixy both as Director of National Accounts and as a member of the Acquisition Team. Before joining ShiftPixy, he was the founder of PEO.com, a national educational and information provider for the PEO Industry, and was also CEO of PEO Network, a consulting organization for the PEO Industry. Originally from Holland, Michigan, Mr. Diekema moved to Florida in 2014.

Mr. Dominguez has spent the last 25 years managing international teams of sales, marketing, business development, and HR service delivery professionals who oversee the human capital needs of Fortune 1,000 companies and mid-market firms across the globe. He previously served on the executive team at ShiftPixy as Senior Vice President for Strategic Planning, overseeing M&A strategy and leading strategic enterprise implementations, corporate business development programs, and national sales initiatives. Prior to joining ShiftPixy, Mr. Dominguez served as a director and global department head for an international HRIS firm and spent over 10 years as the Sr. Executive Vice President of a national staffing firm. Originally from Miami, he moved back to Florida after earning an advanced honors degree (Cum Laude) in Government & Economics from Harvard College. He also earned three professional industry certifications and a master’s certificate in Business from the Kellogg School of Management, and he chairs and serves on the board of directors of several national organizations, including the Harvard Alumni Association, Latino Leadership, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Advent Health Cancer Foundation.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s more than 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the anticipated closing date of the private placement and the anticipated filing and effectiveness date for a registration statement related to the resale of the common shares and common shares underlying warrants from the private placement. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.shiftpixy.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fsec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005190/en/