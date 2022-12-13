SEATTLE and VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Visteon ( VC) announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will deliver Visteon’s pioneering AllGo connected vehicle technology utilizing AWS world-class cloud capabilities. AWS has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering for over 15 years. Visteon is the industry leader in cockpit electronics and connected vehicle technology. Visteon’s AllGo connected services powered by AWS are expected to deliver value to constituents in every facet of the automotive industry, including manufacturers, vehicle app developers and consumers. The collaboration utilizes multiple AWS technology solutions across IoT, storage, and compute categories and a fast, secure cloud environment to handle critical connected vehicle activities and create the car’s own digital ecosystem.



AllGo is designed to meet the growing global demand for software-defined vehicles having the latest software, and safe and convenient ways to access app-based content in a smart, connected cockpit. It features automotive-optimized versions of the most sought-after mobility, navigation, parking and infotainment apps around the world, and leverages Visteon’s pioneering work in in-vehicle infotainment, providing next-level integration based on Android Automotive. AllGo vehicle connectivity features include:

Ability to perform vehicle software updates over-the-air (OTA) instead of at the dealership. This capability is powered by AWS IoT Core and AWS IoT Device Management.

An automotive App Store that allows vehicle manufacturers to develop and manage proprietary apps, allows owners to customize their own suite of in-vehicle apps, and securely handles activities like payment integration.

“This collaboration is an important step toward using AWS technologies and cloud systems to improve capabilities for automotive app developers and OEMs while providing a better in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers,” said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT for AWS. “We share Visteon’s vision of building a more connected, convenient, and safer vehicle experience.”

AllGo offers native applications as well as the ability to download the most popular mobility apps. This solution provides the opportunity for developers to create new and OEM-proprietary applications that add value, while meeting consumer demand for an experience rivaling smartphone and other connected devices. Over-the-air update capability keeps software-enabled features running smooth and the cockpit experience new and fresh.

“AllGo is at the forefront of connected car technologies for the mobility industry,” said Yeddanapudi Sivakumar, Director-Cockpit for Visteon. “Our collaboration with AWS allows us to leverage their world-class cloud capabilities, expertise and technology to help us deliver the next generation of connected services.”

To learn more about Visteon and it’s connected car technology visit: https://www.visteon.com/technology/connected-car/.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of its global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 16 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

