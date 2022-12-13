Graco Inc. ( NYSE:GGG, Financial), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Claudio Merengo, President, Worldwide Gema, has been appointed an executive officer effective January 1, 2023.

Gema is a leading worldwide supplier of powder coating equipment and systems, headquartered in Switzerland. Since Graco acquired Gema in 2012, the business has produced consistent growth and innovation.

“Under Claudio’s leadership, Gema has been a consistently strong performer within Graco for more than a decade and is a leader in powder coating equipment and systems worldwide,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. “Adding Claudio to Graco’s executive leadership team recognizes the excellent work that he has done to make Gema an important revenue and earnings driver for the Company.”

Mr. Merengo has been with Gema for 28 years, most recently as President, Worldwide Gema. Prior to that role he was President of Gema, Europe and the Managing Director of Gema, Switzerland.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

