BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

2 minutes ago
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable January 5, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2022.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

