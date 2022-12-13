JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving trains and trucks, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Thomas Hughes as its Vice President of Sales. In this newly created role Hughes will report directly to Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Matt Keepman and will be responsible for supporting the Company's commercial and go-to-market strategies for its new subscription offerings.

Hughes brings over thirty years of experience in sales management roles for high-growth software and hardware companies. Most recently, he was an Account Executive for Global & Strategic Accounts at Celonis where he developed go-to-market materials for process and task mining, as well as process optimization. Prior to that, Hughes was Director, Digital Enterprise Solutions at Wabtec and GE Transportation where he served as industry lead for several Class 1 railroads. Hughes also held various senior sales roles at IBM.

Hughes's appointment supports the Company's ongoing plan to build out its offerings to private railcar owners, lessors, and shippers via inspection data subscription plans. Hughes will leverage more than three decades of sales experience to optimize internal processes with a key focus on driving topline growth in targeted customer segments.

"Tom is a key addition to our growing sales team and will be essential in helping us capitalize on the momentum of our subscription offering in the coming quarters," said Duos Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Matt Keepman. "As we continue to refine our sales process and expand our go-to-market strategy, we will grow our resources to support those efforts. Tom has a proven track record within our industry and at other leading global technology organizations. He is a great fit for Duos' expanded sales initiatives as we look to provide a wider range of technology enabled solutions."

"I look forward to joining the Duos team at such a critical inflection point in their business development," added Hughes. "Duos' Railcar Inspection Portals ("rip®" or "RIP") are a technological game changer for the rail industry. There is a tremendous opportunity to assist our customers in critical areas by leveraging the machine vision and artificial intelligence technologies. Matt and the senior management team have already taken great steps to build out a robust sales process, and I plan to further support that foundation with the best practices I've employed at leading global sales organizations throughout my career."

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

