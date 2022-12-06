ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE SINGULAR RESEARCH BEST OF THE UNCOVERED CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO ON DECEMBER 8, 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, will present at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Conference to be held in-person, with a virtual option on December 8, 2022. Mr. Roycraft is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. PT. The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please contact Singular Research Customer Service at [email protected] or call 818-222-6234 for further information.

Adams_Resources_Logo.jpg

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to the Investor Relations page in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://www.adamsresources.com/investor-relations/.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Company Contact
Tracy E. Ohmart
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact
Gary Guyton or Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors
(214) 442-0016

favicon.png?sn=DA57892&sd=2022-12-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-resources--energy-inc-announces-participation-in-the-singular-research-best-of-the-uncovered-conference-in-san-francisco-on-december-8-2022-301696272.html

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA57892&Transmission_Id=202212061605PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA57892&DateId=20221206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles