Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly” the “Company”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced that the Company and Todd Fruchterman, M.D., Ph.D. have mutually agreed that Dr. Fruchterman will leave his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Fruchterman will partner with Butterfly’s leadership team through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the Board I want to thank Todd for his vision, passion and dedication to Butterfly during his tenure,” said Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “Todd has built a highly capable leadership team, who will function in the interim to ensure continuity while we conduct a search for a new chief executive who will continue the company’s growth.”

Dr. Rothberg will serve as Interim CEO during this time of transition and will work closely with Butterfly’s executive team to continue to drive the Company forward and ensure business continuity during the search for a permanent replacement.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005991/en/

