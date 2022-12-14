Marcus Lemonis, business mogul, TV personality, motivational speaker, and most importantly, philanthropist, is at it again this holiday season with another holiday giving spree. Every year, Marcus gives away almost $2 million in gifts with his social posts #HolidaysWithMarcus and this year he adds another exciting twist. Marcus often gives away unique gifts that include known and big brands to those in need, and this year he’s giving away several vehicles from EchoPark+Automotive, a subsidiary of Sonic+Automotive, one of the largest automotive dealership groups in the United States.

On November 26th, Marcus announced on Twitter that he would pick one winner who retweets %40EchoPark to win an EchoPark vehicle and by November 28th, he selected @PatrickTheGiver, an individual deserving of a quality vehicle from EchoPark Automotive.

“Patrick Rhodes is an obvious “giver” to his local community in Tampa,” said Marcus, “It’s very easy to see the good he is doing in his community by his actions and the social posts from others. His work for others does not go unnoticed. I’m glad we can help and provide him with the car he needs.” Marcus didn't pick just any automotive retailer, he specifically sought EchoPark Automotive to participate in this year’s giving spree. “They’re a good brand with good people,” Marcus continued, “I believe in what EchoPark is doing and what they stand for in the community.”

“Our brand promise, Every Car, Happy Owner, is what we strive to deliver to our guests each day,” said David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. “We are excited to be a part of this experience with Marcus Lemonis and look forward to making @PatrickTheGiver a Happy Owner of a high-quality vehicle from EchoPark Automotive.”

Marcus is also officially announcing today that the gifting of vehicles from @EchoPark on Twitter is not done. He intends to give away three more vehicles during the month of December, and EchoPark Automotive will be there to help ensure each experience is a great one. “It’s an unbelievably generous and kind act that Marcus conducts every year. We’re honored to be involved and look forward to making each experience at EchoPark Automotive special for the deserving winners,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. All giveaways will be conducted on Twitter from @marcuslemonis with specific instructions on how to participate.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive retailers of nearly new pre-owned vehicles in America today. Our rapid growth plan is expected to bring our unique business model to 90% of the U.S. population by 2025, utilizing one of the most innovative technology-enabled sales strategies in our industry. Our approach provides a personalized and proven guest-centric buying process that consistently delivers award winning guest experiences and superior value to car buyers nationwide, with savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. We believe EchoPark is on pace to become the #1 retailer in the nearly new pre-owned vehicle market by 2025, and is already making its mark by earning the 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater, expanding its Owner Experience Centers, developing an all-new digital ecommerce platform and focusing on growing its brand nationwide. EchoPark’s mission is in its name: Every Car deserves a Happy Owner. This drives the car buying experience for guests and differentiates EchoPark from the competition. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

About Marcus Lemonis

Marcus Lemonis is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, television personality, and Chairman and CEO of Camping World, America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services.

Lemonis is known as the "business turnaround king" and host of CNBC's prime time reality series 'The Profit', in which he lends his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country and judges’ businesses based on a "Three P" principle: People, Process, and Product. When Lemonis is not busy running one of his many businesses and partnerships or on speaking tours, he can be found on the set of his new HGTV home and life improvement show, The Renovator, which premiered in October 2022.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lemonis launched The Business Learning Center, a free of charge, educational tool on his website aimed to help entrepreneurs succeed during challenging times. www.marcuslemonis.com

Fans are invited to stay connected with news about The Renovator at HGTV.com. Connect @MarcusLemonis on Facebook, as well as follow @marcuslemonis on Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future pre-owned vehicle sales projections, and future population coverage. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005284/en/