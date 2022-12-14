908+Devices+Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today shared details on the positive impact of the+MX908+handheld+mass+spec+device on correctional facility customers across the U.S. in detecting illegal drugs through incoming mail. The MX908 is used to detect and identify illicit drugs, protecting correctional officers, inmates and other bystanders in the process. The device’s sensitivity and specificity ensures trace amounts of drugs are detected and false alarms are greatly reduced.

Drug overdose deaths in state prisons rose+more+than+600%25+over+the+last+20+years. Drugs are sent through the mail in various methods, including infused into paper for consumption or in powder form, which can be unintentionally inhaled or touched by corrections officers and inmates. With the MX908, officers can quickly swab letters and packages to collect samples and identify hundreds of compounds in seconds. The name of the detected drug is displayed on screen immediately, prompting fast remediation efforts for substances commonly found in inmate mail, including synthetic cannabinoids, cathinones and synthetic opioids. The MX908 technology is already a vital component of operations in Warren County, KY prisons as well as Department of Corrections in Colorado, Indiana and Minnesota.

“The MX908 has been an integral tool to combat the introduction of narcotics into Minnesota state prisons,” said Jeff Dansky, Deputy Director of Investigations for the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) for the Minnesota Department of Corrections (Minnesota DOC). “The MX908 allows us to quickly identify suspected narcotics that are concealed in mail in either a liquid or powder form. Previously, we relied on manual inspection and did not have the testing capability to identify this dangerous contraband, which greatly affects the safety and security of prisons. With the MX908, we are able to proactively identify and combat the introduction of contraband through mail and other sources while ensuring the safety of the those who are incarcerated, our staff and the public.”

Trusted by emergency responders, law enforcement officials and border security agents, the MX908 is an essential tool to detect illicit materials in multiple forms, including solids, liquids, vapors and aerosols. The benefits of the MX908 handheld device include its ability to identify trace amounts of substances, and its ease of use and portability, enabling chemical identification at the point of need.

“In high-risk scenarios, you can't play a guessing game, which is why we constantly strive to make information more readily available and provide actionable intelligence in real-time,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government, 908 Devices. “This important application of the MX908 in correctional facilities is integral for both officer safety as well as inmate safety, and we look forward to continuing to partner with prisons and departments of corrections to ensure reduced risk of drug exposure.”

To learn more about the MX908 for narcotics detection and 908 Devices, please visit: https%3A%2F%2F908devices.com%2Fapplications%2Fnarcotics-detection%2F

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005194/en/